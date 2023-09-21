Politics KFOR is deploying units to the north of Kosovo and Metohija KFOR mission announced that it will conduct the "Robust Ram" exercise in the northeast of Kosovo and Metohija, which will last from today until September 27. Source: Tanjug Thursday, September 21, 2023 | 16:46 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

As stated, the aim of the exercise is to test operational readiness in relation to operations related to the freedom of movement of the local population.



"The training is part of a wider framework of activities that are carried out in order to maintain the operational capabilities of key tactical and support units that are deployed within the KFOR mission," the announcement states.



It is added that the units will be deployed to clear roadblocks near the "HARILAQ" training ground and the Novo Selo base, and at the same time reconnaissance and air assets of KFOR will be deployed.



It is emphasized that KFOR conducts routine exercises in order to provide a timely response whenever necessary.



KFOR notes that their mission operates in accordance with Resolution 1244 of the United Nations.