Politics Vučić: I will speak the facts and the truth before the UN; "They won't like it" President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said that the principles of international law and KiM will be the main topics of the speech he'll deliver at UN tomorrow. Source: Tanjug Thursday, September 21, 2023 | 07:22 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstock/ Alexandros Michailidis

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said that the principles of public international law and Kosovo and Metohija will be the main topics of the speech that he will give before the UN tomorrow.



He also pointed out that he is not sure that anyone will like his speech.



"As someone who has been in this business for a long time and as a political veteran, I want to leave a mark with that speech and ask the citizens to listen to it. It will be after 5 p.m. CET," Vučić told reporters in New York on Wednesday, at the session of the UN General Assembly.



He said he would speak the facts and the truth. "I believe many people will not like it," he added.



He also pointed out that when choosing facts and truth on the one hand and whether someone will like it, he chooses the latter. He said that he might speak longer than the scheduled 15 minutes and that he would not allow himself to be interrupted.



"I'm not sure that anyone will like it, because of the general hypocrisy in the world. And that's what I'm going to talk about. Everyone refers to the principles that exist if you adopt them and apply them in every situation, and not when it suits you because, if you do that, then they are no longer principles, then you use them according to your needs," said Vučić.



He said that if it is said that territorial integrity is the highest principle in international law, then how is the UN Charter and Resolution 1244 being violated?



"There are no principles here. We demand that what is respected in Ukraine also applies here, and that is the territorial integrity of Serbia," said Vučić and noted that only for Serbia the opposite principles are valid.



He added that he analyzed the speeches of statesmen at the UN General Assembly, such as US President Joseph Biden, who, as he said, had a very good speech, with which he would agree if he hadn't applied different practice when it comes to Serbia.



"When we're guilty, say 'you're guilty', but when we're not, don't say we are. I have no problem with how many texts someone will pay against me, or articles to publish. That's one fight they can't get out of as the winners. The fight will be long, not easy, but I am sure that the world of freedom will win," Vučić concluded.