Politics Pristina "plays" its own way, threatening Vučić again Xhelal Sveçla claims Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić will be arrested if he tries to come to (so-called) Kosovo without Pristina's approval, Reporters write. Source: Kosovo online Wednesday, September 20, 2023 | 10:40

Kosovo's Minister of Internal Affairs said this on the occasion of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's statement that he will visit Gracanica very soon.



"He might get permission from the prime minister, if not, he'll have to deal with me," said Sveçla.



Asked if this means that they will arrest Vučić if he comes to (the so-called) Kosovo, Sveçla stated that "everyone who enters the territory of Kosovo without a permit will be arrested, including the President of Serbia."



"If he sends a request, the decision will be up to the prime minister whether to give Vučić a permit or not. And, without a permit, it is known which institutions deal with it. How do you think that someone, a foreign citizen, can enter the Republic of Kosovo without the permission of the Kosovo institutions", Sveçla asked. If it were different, Sveçla said that it would prove "Kosovo's non-existence as a state".



"The consequence is that you simply don't have a country if the head of another country enters your territory without permission," Sveçla said and added that he does not believe that "Vučić is so crazy as to come to Kosovo without permission."

Petković spoke up, strongly condemned Sveçla statement

Threats made by the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Provisional Pristina Institutions, Xhelal Sveçla, that the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will be arrested if, as reported by the Pristina media, he tries to come to Kosovo without Pristina's approval, can never prevent Vučić from helping the Serbian people in Kosovo, the director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petković, said today.



"It is no coincidence that this threat was uttered on the day when President Vučić will give a historic speech at the United Nations General Assembly and point out the problems of the Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija, and no threats from Pristina can prevent that from happening. That's why it's better that Sveçla and Kurti listen carefully to that speech and take notes, instead of getting carried away with senseless threats," said Petković.



Director of the Office of the Government of Serbia for Kosovo and Metohija assessed that Kurti is "nervous after the diplomatic slap he received in Brussels" and that "this is best shown by dictating to his thug Xhelal Sveçla to threaten Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić with arrest".



"When he cannot outplay or defeat Vučić on any field, he tries to deal with him with hatred and threats, because Prishtina and Kurti only know hatred and violence," Petković said.



"There is no doubt that Kurti and Sveçla present the biggest obsessions and opponents of the Vučić family, because of the merciless fight for Serbia and for the Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija, so they first harassed his son Danilo while celebrating Vidovdan "Saint Vitus Day" in Gračanica and tried to arrest him three times, and now they threaten Aleksandar Vučić with arrest," he pointed out.