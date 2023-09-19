Politics Vučić from NY: "We will fight for Serbia, we'll see who will win the elections" VIDEO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić is in New York, where he is participating in the debate of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Source: B92 Tuesday, September 19, 2023 | 23:15 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Earlier, he addressed the public and said that he expects arguments because of Russia, but that he can say that he is the President of Serbia and that he represents the interests of his country.



Among other things, Vučić said that he will always fight for Serbia and for the citizens of Serbia, and that it remains to be seen who will win the elections.



"We are dealing with the state here, we are dealing with solving the problems of our country. They are dealing with, as they say, their own victories. Congratulations, you have already won. We will fight for Serbia, for the citizens of Serbia. And who will win the elections - we'll see," Vučić said in a video posted on the avucic Instagram profile.