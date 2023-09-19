Politics Vučić: I invited Scholz PHOTO President Vučić attended the reception organized by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Germany's membership in the UN. Source: B92 Tuesday, September 19, 2023 | 08:30 Tweet Share Foto: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić attended the reception organized by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Germany's membership in the UN.



He invited Scholz to visit Serbia in order to discuss in detail all issues of importance for the improvement of cooperation between the two countries.



President Vučić stated on Instagram that he had a cordial meeting with Chancellor Scholz.

Vučić also announced to the Instagram profile "buducnostsrbijeav" that in New York, at numerous meetings with leaders of the region and beyond, he exchanged opinions on the most important issues and possible solutions for some of the current pressing problems, and that the session of the United Nations General Assembly is an exceptional opportunity for the voice of the "Western Balkans to be heard louder and clearer".



"With friends Katalin Novak, Rumen Radev, Nataša Pirc Musar, Jakov Milatović and Leo Varadkar and other leaders of the region and beyond. We gathered in New York to exchange opinions on the most important issues of today and possible solutions for the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly on some of the burning issues," Vučić wrote on Instagram.