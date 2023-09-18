Politics The key problem arose in 2011 when the negotiations on KiM were moved to the EU VIDEO Although the parties of the former regime criticize President of Serbia, respected journalist Vladimir Radomirović explained everything about the turning point. Source: B92 Monday, September 18, 2023 | 22:04 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

"Unfortunately, posing the question to the International Court of Justice was not as disastrous as what followed, namely that Serbia agreed to move the negotiations from the United Nations to the European Union! That's where we fell into an impasse from which even today we cannot go out," said Radomirovic.