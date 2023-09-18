The key problem arose in 2011 when the negotiations on KiM were moved to the EU VIDEO
Although the parties of the former regime criticize President of Serbia, respected journalist Vladimir Radomirović explained everything about the turning point.Source: B92
"Unfortunately, posing the question to the International Court of Justice was not as disastrous as what followed, namely that Serbia agreed to move the negotiations from the United Nations to the European Union! That's where we fell into an impasse from which even today we cannot go out," said Radomirovic.
UGLEDNI NOVINAR OTKRIO: KLJUČNI PROBLEM JE NASTAO 2011. KAD SU IZMESTILI PREGOVORE U EU!— Detektor laži (@LaziDetektor) September 18, 2023
Iako stranke bivšeg režima sole pamet predsedniku Vučić oko Kosova i Metohije, ugledni istraživački novinar, Vladimir Radomirović, pojašnjava koji je trenutak bio preloman:
"Nažalost,… pic.twitter.com/TBHerxbFp7