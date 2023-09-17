Politics Vucic in the United States of America; He will address the UN General Assembly President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will be in the USA from September 18 to 22, where he will participate in the 78th session of the UN General Assembly. Source: RTS Monday, September 18, 2023 | 10:22 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Vučić will address the participants on September 21.



During his stay in New York, President Vučić will also meet with the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres.



He will also speak with the Swiss Confederation President, Alain Berset, President of the Republic of Korea



Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the Republic of Suriname, Chandrikapersad "Chan" Santokhi, European Commission Executive Vice-President for European Green deal, Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight, Maroš Ševčovič, as well as numerous officials of the countries participating in the session of the General Assembly.



The President will also attend the reception organized by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for the participants of the General Assembly. The participation program of President Vučić also includes a separate meeting with the European Union's special representative for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina and other regional issues of the Western Balkans, Miroslav Lajčak, as well as an informal lunch for the leaders of the Western Balkans at the invitation of the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and the Vice President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell.



President of Serbia will address the participants of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, September 21, Office for Media Relations of the President of the Republic announced.