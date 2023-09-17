Politics Vučić: We will call elections by the end of 2023 Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić addressed the public tonight. Source: B92 Sunday, September 17, 2023 | 22:55 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ VLADIMIR ŠPORČIĆ/ nr

During tonight's interview, President covered all current events.



Speaking about the celebration of the Day of Serbian Unity, Freedom and the National Flag, Vučić said that this holiday is much more important than whether we will have time to "go somewhere to rest from vacation".



"I think the Day of Serbian Unity, Freedom and the National Flag is about something that's sacred, important, maybe most important," he said.



"Ahead of us is a new period in which we have to be stronger, firmer, united in many issues, but that does not mean that we are of the same mind. I think it is important that we take a good look at the future and make our moves accordingly. It is important that we have a responsible management," added Vučić.



Vučić then presented new products with reduced prices.

Vučić on the request to hold elections

Vučić then read the opposition's request to hold elections.



"God will know what they wanted. I will also answer them when they say that Serbia is in a deep crisis. Those who destroyed Serbia made a declaration to prevent Serbia from falling again," he said. "I am ready to hold elections until March. We will announce them until the end, until December 31 for March 4. I think that is 60 days. If not, then a week earlier," concluded Vučić.



"It will go down in the history of dishonor that certain politicians wanted to take advantage of the tragedy. Instead of uniting, they didn't even wait for the children to be buried, they took to the streets to take advantage of people's emotions. There was no such dishonor in history," he added, speaking of the opposition's protests and blocking highways.

"Albanians are allowed to do whatever they want"

Vučić also commented on Kurti's statement that Serbs will "suffer and pay".



"If I had said that, I would have been in all the media. Of course, this did not appear anywhere, and it will not, because Albanians are allowed to say anything. For me, it is important that we managed not to be guilty and that we got several people out of custody. For me, it is important to fight for the people who are still in custody. My biggest fear is that attempt to impose guilt on the Serbs because they want to be on their own. You have the persecution of the Serbs in Montenegro, if they do not renounce Belgrade".



"Hill knows very well that imposed solutions are not key to the problem and that compromises must be reached," he added.



"They agree with everything that Kurti does. They will come up with something that is our fault," he emphasized.

The reception of athletes - the target of criticism

When it comes to criticism regarding the reception of Serbian athletes (basketball players and Novak Djokovic), Vučić says that the fact that Serbia is successful presents a problem for some.



"If it wasn't for that song, they would have found something else. It bothers them that Rumija is mentioned, and Serbs, Montenegrins and Albanians also live in it... I don't mind when someone mentions their nation. Why do they want to prevent us from doing that? Tijana Bošković brought us, de facto, along with all the other girls, she brought all the gold and now the silver medal. She is from Bileća from Republika Srpska. Well, what? Novak's tears are so touching, and I am happy for all these guys," said Vučić.