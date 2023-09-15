Politics Vucic to be praised: Indictment for world "icon" Greta Thunberg for blocking traffic The Swedish Prosecutor's Office has announced that it has filed charges against environmental activist Greta Thunberg for participating in the banned protests. Source: Blic Friday, September 15, 2023 | 16:35 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstock/Liv Oeian

The statement reminds that the disputed protests were held on July 24 in the Swedish city of Malmö. As a reminder, the opposition in Serbia also held protests, blocked "Gazelle" and harassed citizens, but no one was held accountable for that.



"The prosecutor filed an indictment against a girl who participated in a climate-related protest on July 24 in Malmö," the statement said.



The protests were not approved, and the protesters blocked traffic without authorization. Swedish prosecutor Isabel Ekberg said Thunberg refused to leave the protest site and was charged with disobeying police orders.



The start of the trial is scheduled for September 27. On the other hand, in Serbia, no one was charged because of the protests organized by the opposition, which harassed the citizens for days by blocking the streets.



This is one of the examples that shows the "tyranny" of Aleksandar Vučić and, on the other hand, "Swedish freedom", in which the world-famous activist Greta Thunberg will not be "spared" after breaking the law.