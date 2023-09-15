Politics Vučić in Niš at the display of weapons; Something will change the position of Serbia President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, is attending today in Niš a display of weapons, military equipment and parts of the capabilities of Serbian Armed Forces. Source: B92 Friday, September 15, 2023 | 15:45 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/RADULE PERIŠIĆ/bs

The display of weapons is held in the complex of the Niš fortress.



President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, went on a tour of the armaments in the Niš fortress together with the Minister of Defense, Miloš Vučević, and congratulated the generals on the holiday.



Vučić asked the members of the Serbian army if they were satisfied with the uniforms and their general position in the Serbian Army, to which he received a clear affirmative answer from all of them.



"Serbia has made a lot of progress, it must continue to make progress in a purposeful way. Something very important for the survival of Serbia is coming soon. Something very important that changes Serbia's position," said Vučić.



The president was shown a special suit of the new generation, which has an undersuit for cooling and with a ventilation system under the helmet. The suit is used for blasting. Vučić is talking to members of the military about the Kornet (a modern Russian man-portable anti-armor guided missile (POVR) intended for use against main battle tanks).



"At one time, when I spoke with Putin, he told me about the Kornet. I then asked about the Javelin (anti-tank missiles). He said that the Javelin is an excellent weapon, but that the Corner is exceptional," Vucic said.

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik, Minister of Defense Miloš Vučević and Minister of Police Bratislav Gašić also attended the tour of the display of weapons.



The displayed military equipment and weapons attracted a lot of attention from the citizens who gathered in large numbers at the fortress and looked at the displayed equipment.



As part of the display, there will be a sortie of aircraft and air force and anti-aircraft defense. At today's display, a large number of combat and non-combat systems, numerous armaments, military equipment, as well as products of the Serbian defense industry will be exhibited.



Also, members of the 63rd Parachute Brigade will perform the show. Today, Serbia and Republika Srpska celebrate a joint holiday - the Day of Serbian Unity, Freedom and National Flag, and the central manifestation will be held in Niš, at 6 p.m. in the "Cair" sports hall.



As announced, the central manifestation will be attended by the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, ministers in the Government of Serbia, President of the Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik, Serbian member of the BiH Presidency Željka Cvijanović, Prime Minister of Srpska Radovan Višković, as well as numerous other representatives.



The date, September 15, was chosen to mark the Day of Serbian Unity, Freedom and the National Flag, because on that day in 1918 the Thessaloniki front was broken and based on the decision of the governments of Serbia and Republika Srpska to jointly celebrate this date.



The holiday was established in 2020, and was officially celebrated for the first time in 2021, in Belgrade on Sava Square, near the monument to Stefan Nemanja, in the presence of officials from Serbia and Republika Srpska. Last year, it was commemorated in Bijeljina.



The assembly begins every year with the singing of the anthems of the Republic of Srpska and Serbia "My Republic" and "God's Justice". On the eve of the holiday, officials invite all members of the Serbian people, wherever they live, to display the national flag - the "tricolor" - on their houses.

Serbian flags are hung on the streets of Nis. Presidents Vučić and Dodik sent congratulations on the occasion of the holiday. "Serbia, I wish you a happy Day of Serbian unity, freedom and national flag," the president said on his Instagram profile "avucic".