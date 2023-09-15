Politics Washington furious; "You're running out of time" US State Department expressed disappointment that in the new round of dialogue Kosovo and Serbia have not made progress towards the normalization of relations. Source: RFE Friday, September 15, 2023 | 11:49 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

"We expect both countries to take seriously their obligations under the Agreement on Normalization of Relations that they reached earlier this year. Time is running out. We want to see progress in terms of existing and previous commitments made in the dialogue and the Ohrid Agreement, including the establishment of the Community of Municipalities with a Serbian majority," said the spokesperson of the US State Department.



"We will consult internally and with our European partners about the next steps," he added in a statement to Radio Free Europe.



According to him, "dialogue enabled by the EU is the only way forward for Kosovo and Serbia"



Prime Minister of the so-called Kosovo, Albin Kurti, and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic met on Thursday in Brussels with the mediation of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and EU dialogue envoy Miroslav Lajcak.



Borrell said after the meeting that no progress had been made, and according to him, Kurti was the one who did not accept the EU's proposal on the simultaneous implementation of the obligations arising from the agreement, while Vučić accepted it.



Borrell said that Kurti insisted on formalizing, first of all, the de facto recognition of the so-called Kosovo by Serbia, while Vučić demanded the establishment of a Community of Municipalities with a Serbian majority on the so-called Kosovo.