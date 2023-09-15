Politics Prime Minister: 39 negative articles by tycoon media about Vučić; Unprecedented PHOTO Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, announced that on Thursday, the tycoon media published as many as 39 negative articles about President Aleksandar Vučić. Source: B92 Friday, September 15, 2023 | 11:29 Tweet Share TANJUG/ VLADA REPUBLIKE SRBIJE/SLOBODAN MILJEVIĆ

"Yesterday, September 14, tycoon portals published 39 negative articles about @avucic. 39! Together in one voice: Danas, Direktno, N1, Nova - without their newspapers and TV, on the very day when the president is in Brussels, at the most difficult talks about Kosovo and Metohija. Unbelievable. Unprecedented. And, how can anyone endure this?" she asked in a post on the X social network.