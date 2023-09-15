Politics Kurti threatened Serbs: "They should suffer and pay"; Reaction from Belgrade followed "Albin Kurti's statement that Serbs in Kosovo and Serb list will "suffer and pay" is very dangerous and shows the true nature of Kurti's regime". Source: B92, RTS Friday, September 15, 2023 | 09:09 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ FOTO STA/ NEBOJŠA TEJIĆ/ bg

"Albin Kurti's statement that Serbs in Kosovo and Serb list will "suffer and pay" is very dangerous and shows the true nature of Kurti's regime", Petar Petkovic, director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, said.



Yesterday was a difficult day in Brussels, negotiations were conducted in impossible conditions, because Kurti refuses to form the Community of Serbian Municipalities, said Petković.



"This statement is very dangerous, it shows the true nature of Albin Kurti's violent regime," says Petković.



However, as he adds, after yesterday's talks, Belgrade could at least be a little satisfied because in the reports after the meeting it was written that Belgrade was not to blame, it showed constructiveness, and on the other side we have Kurti. He noted that Serbs are still being arrested, that since June 3, there have been 22 escalating moves by Pristina in the north alone.



"These negotiations are not over, we are fighting to preserve peace and stability. The EU has said which side is the problem, how many times have we returned from Brussels and heard that statement about two sides", reminded Petković, adding that a compromise on Kosovo means life and that all agreements from 2013 and 2015 must be respected.



When it comes to the elections in Kosovo and Metohija, Petković says that, although Kurti rejected the formation of the CSM, normalization and de-escalation, Vučić still said that he would talk to the Serbs about the elections.



"The West created Kosovo's independence, and as much as Kurti is a naughty boy, they will try to keep that independence'', Petkovic concluded.