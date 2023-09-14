Politics New attack by Albanians: Serbian youths beaten in Gračanica VIDEO In the center of Gračanica, members of the so-called Kosovo police officers beat up two Serbian youths this evening. Source: Kosovo online Thursday, September 14, 2023 | 23:55 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

One of the young men ended up in the hospital, while the other was taken to the police station, in front of which the locals began to gather in protest.



According to those gathered, the incident occurred when the police patrol stopped the young men in the car and began to ticket them for their seat belts.



The young men demanded that the sentence be in the Serbian language, after which they were asked "if they know where they live", and then the policemen pulled them out of the car and, according to eyewitnesses, beat them on the street.

One young man was seriously injured and transferred to KBC Pristina in Gračanica, while the other is still in the police station.



One of the eyewitnesses, Aleksandar Vasić, claims that the boy who was driving the car did not attack the police at any time.



"I guess they wrote him a ticket up there half an hour before and they stopped him there again. And he tried to get out of the car to ask them why they were writing him a ticket twice in half an hour, but they didn't let him out either. When they handed him the ticket, his brother came there and said, why did you write the ticket in Albanian, and that's when the pushing started, they knocked him down, three Albanian policemen. They threw him down, on the asphalt, the boy tried to defend himself and I shouted, he's not guilty of anything, he really didn't say anything, only his brother said why did you write the sentence in Albanian, nothing else," Vasić told "Kosovo Online".