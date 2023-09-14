Politics Vučić: Kurti did not want to accept, the meeting ended VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, addressing the public from Brussels after the Belgrade - Pristina dialogue, said that the meeting ended unsuccessfully. Source: B92 Thursday, September 14, 2023 | 20:35 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

"We had a meeting and I can say that it ended unsuccessfully," said President Vučić after today's talks in Brussels.



As he said, the meeting was unsuccessful in terms of finding a clear path towards the normalization of relations.



"As for the flow itself, there were not many pleasant things, but a lot of unpleasant things. Logically, everyone is fighting for their own. It is clear that Kurti is avoiding forming the CSM. Serbia is not running away from its obligations, but we said as it is, as well as the EU, how things are, they have to take place. We also accepted such a proposal, despite the fact that it was not easy for us, and Kurti refused, and that's how everything ended," said Vučić and added:



"I think you will soon receive confirmation from European officials. We stated that since our last meeting, since June 3, we have had 22 escalating moves and today we had them when they provoked and intimidated people in Zvečan, and when I brought this up, then they repeated that the bottom line is that Kurti never gave a positive answer to the formation of the CSM whenever you ask him, but constantly sets conditions, even though we have signed documents from 2013 and 2015."

Vučić pointed out that now there are fifty times more incidents in Kosovo than under any previous administration in Pristina. "I'm not dissatisfied, I'm a little satisfied that Serbia showed constructiveness and willingness to compromise because that's not an ugly word," said Vučić.



He emphasized to Albanian journalists that he believes that peace is most important and in the best interest of both Serbs and Albanians.



"There will be further discussions, this is not the end of the world," he said. He also pointed out that they raised the issue of illegal expropriation, evicting Serbs from institutions and workplaces.



"Kurti will have to answer the question of expropriation, and I don't believe in eviction."

Questions from journalists

Vučić said that the compromise proposal meant the first formation of the CSM, and then the fulfillment of Serbia's obligations, but considering that Kurti did not want to accept that, the meeting ended.



"We also talked about the situation in the north of Kosovo. I pointed out that the process of establishing normal relations is hindered by the daily mistreatment of Serbs, and we raised the issue of expropriation and the issue of evicting Serbs from the institutions where they work. I do not believe that any progress will be initiated, except that white paper he received from the EU, Kurti will have to answer about the expropriation. I said I will do my best if they resign that I will talk to them, but I can't decide for them," he said.



He reminded that there are several agreements between Belgrade and Pristina, the main one being the Brussels one.



"We have to start implementing those agreements. But first it is necessary to form the CSM, but they don't even want to talk about it, it's like squaring the circle. Always the same problem and nothing. And you won't hear it only from me, but also from representative of the EU. It's always intense, but that's our job."



Regarding the elections in northern Kosovo, Vučić said that the best solution is to resign.