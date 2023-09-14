Politics Vučić is on a one-day visit to Brussels: He was welcomed by Borrell Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić will pay a one-day visit to Belgium today. Source: Tanjug Thursday, September 14, 2023 | 08:48 Tweet Share Foto: Predsedništvo

In Brussels, Vučić will meet with the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, as well as with the EU's special representative for the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina and other regional issues of the Western Balkans, Miroslav Lajčak, and participate in the dialogue under the auspices of the EU, Office for media relations of the President of the Republic announced.



The meeting of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić with Borrell and Lajčak began in Brussels.



The High Representative of the EU for foreign policy, Josep Borrell, came down to meet the President of Serbia, which has never happened before.