Politics People are satisfied with reduced prices: "Vučić hit the center with a new measure" Although some media underestimate the measure of President Vučić, which is aimed at reducing costs, people said through N1 what they think about the measures. Source: B92 Wednesday, September 13, 2023 | 21:30

Milica Petrović - manager of the market: "Since this morning, many people have been asking about the sales action, and since this morning they have already gone to breakfast to buy Pariser salami, yogurt..."



Pensioner: "Of course, I will take advantage of the promotion! The discounts suit us, I am a pensioner".