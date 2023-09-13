People are satisfied with reduced prices: "Vučić hit the center with a new measure"
Although some media underestimate the measure of President Vučić, which is aimed at reducing costs, people said through N1 what they think about the measures.Source: B92
Milica Petrović - manager of the market: "Since this morning, many people have been asking about the sales action, and since this morning they have already gone to breakfast to buy Pariser salami, yogurt..."
Pensioner: "Of course, I will take advantage of the promotion! The discounts suit us, I am a pensioner".
