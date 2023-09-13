Politics Russian ambassador: Hill literally stuck his finger in Serbia's eye The problem of Kosovo and Metohija can be solved and it will happen, the Russian ambassador in Belgrade, Alexander Botsan Kharchenko, told Sputnik. Source: Sputnik Wednesday, September 13, 2023 | 09:39 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ŽESTIĆ

In an interview for Sputnik, he said that this period is extremely difficult, but that the Serbs have something to be proud of because they are keeping their principled position and Belgrade is holding on, as far as the so-called Kosovo and relations, connections and cooperation with Russia.



The most convincing and impressive example is the resolute non-acceptance of anti-Russian measures, said Russian Ambassador Alexander Botsan Kharchenko.



"These days, Ambassador Hill literally poked his finger in Serbia's eye by tweeting 'when the Ohio National Guard returns to Belgrade, it receives a pleasant welcome'. Nobody was pleased with the arrival of the Ohio National Guard, I understand that countries must cooperate - those were the days of Serbia-United States friendship - can a diplomat who is a friend of a country behave like that?" asked Botsan Kharchenko.



Answering the question to comment on the statements of the Western media that it suits Russia perfectly for there to be chaos and disorder, as well as the situation when on one occasion during a protest they found a Russian woman on the street and concluded that the Russians organized that protest, the Russian ambassador said:



"There are certain people who have now chosen to attack and criticize Russia, condescending to the West. They want to stand out and get something out of it. The most important thing is something else - that it was, and it was not hidden, far more cases than the random Russian woman who was among the participants of the protest, when the representatives of the US embassy participated in such actions. At the same time, none of the mentioned ones even dared to say that it exceeded all diplomatic norms, that it was a violation of obligations and rules and international law because we all work on the basis of that law and that, in a given case, there is a desire to undermine the stability of the country."



"Russia is satisfied with Serbia's stability, if only for the sake of the fact - let's be rational - we have long-term cooperation plans. For the implementation of those plans and tasks that have been approved from the highest level, it is natural that stability is necessary first of all. Second, what is really very important: we cannot wish chaos on a friendly, brotherly people who in the absolute majority sympathize and understand our position, above all in relation to the special military operation and the crisis in Ukraine as well as in relation to broad, global international issues. How can we wish them anything but good. That is by definition impossible," Kharchenko added.



Speaking about the sanctions against Russia, Botsan Kharchenko pointed out that Serbia did not succumb to the pressures of the West, looking exclusively at the interests of its people, which is why the President of Serbia is often the target of criticism. "For the West, in a certain sense, Serbia's position is a shock, because they are not used to such behavior. They are used to constant humiliation, to the violation of their own interests. There are many examples when countries, in order to satisfy some petty demands of Brussels and Washington, cast aside both national and economic interests, even national dignity and historical memory," Kharchenko said.



On the conclusion that the national interest of Serbia is the defense of Kosovo, he says that the West needs an imitation of the solution, as well as that nothing new is proposed, and cannot be proposed.



"Because, no matter what was said, one goal that has existed since the end of the 90s always comes out or is directly named - the independence of Kosovo and the recognition of that independence by Belgrade. This is what the West considers to be in its interest, and they always do what is in their interest. They never gave up on that, no matter what wording they chose within the status negotiations. In fact, it was immediately clear that these were status negotiations, it was immediately clear, even though the statuses may be different, that it could be only one - independence. Through negotiations or not. And all further efforts at so-called normalization in the West were treated and are treated today as a way to force Belgrade, corner it, put it before an inevitable choice - to recognize Kosovo. They use all methods, from some negotiation traps, and in the given case it is hard for me to imagine that President Vučić could fall into such a trap. He is a very experienced politician, he has vast experience in negotiations and in life in general," Russian ambassador pointed out.



"Another method, not a new one, which we returned to, which was used before - levers of pressure on Belgrade is the creation of unbearable, impossible conditions for the Serbs in Kosovo itself, on the assumption that this can force Belgrade to take some steps towards recognition. Since in that situation, nothing can be done, Pristina and Kurti encourage each other. It's not about Kurti, he's probably more radical, but anyone who was in his place before or would come after - will do the same. It's direct and unambiguous and he openly says - that he wants control over Serbian municipalities, that he does not want Serbs in Kosovo. He is doing everything to prevent not only normalization of relations with Belgrade, but also no ties between Kosovo or municipalities inhabited by Serbs and Belgrade. Regardless of all agreements, he will not accept any decisions on the formation of the CSM, even though it is part of the Brussels Agreements. It has all existed for a long time, but it has not been resolved until now. And everything is being repeated over and over again," he stated.



When asked what can the United Nations do? As strong as they are today, Botsan Kharchenko answers that it is very important because if it were not for the position of Russia and China in the Security Council, they would have tried to solve the issue by voting on the basis of Ahtisaari's plan a long time ago, back in 2006, 2007, and to close the issue. "At the same time, everyone understands that it is not possible to reach a solution without the final consent of the UN Security Council. Because they pushed Resolution 1244 aside and in their practical activities, they do not respect it, but it exists. That is why it is clear that in the process of finally solving the Kosovo issue, in the end outcome, cannot bypass the UN Security Council," he stated, then added:



"In addition, keeping the Kosovo issue on the agenda of the UN Security Council provides an opportunity to constantly consider the issue, to warn of the problems that exist, to make the world's majority aware of these problems. I cannot say that the situation can be radically changed by this, but the process is rather long and I am convinced that it cannot be solved. The West very much wants to solve it, it wants to create the appearance of intensive efforts, that is clear. Some kind of solution to the problem would be in their favor, especially in the context of Ukraine, they would show that it is Kosovo is their success and that the problem is solved. In the given case, there can be no comparison, everything they did, NATO aggression, all that is crossed out, as they say, the winner is not judged. In the given case, there is an agreement reached by consensus between Belgrade and Prishtina, Belgrade agrees with everything. Without implementing that, it won't and cannot happen!"