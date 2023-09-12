Politics Brnabić: "Foreign power centers will not decide on elections" Prime Minister Ana Brnabić stated that Serbia cannot be a sunflower that turns around as dictated by foreign power centers through the opposition in Serbia. Source: B92 Tuesday, September 12, 2023 | 12:34 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ/ bs

She emphasized that the opposition has one goal: the overthrow of the President of the Republic, Aleksandar Vučić, and that in this sense, everyone is ready to unite — "both those who are for NATO and those who are against, and those who are for an independent Kosovo and those who allegedly swear to Kosovo".



The Prime Minister stated that she saw that the opposition had completely changed their opinions and reminded the citizens:



"Everyone remembers that during June, July and August we were exposed to open threats from the opposition. They claimed that if extraordinary parliamentary elections were called, they would take to the streets, block institutions, call for civil disobedience and cause chaos in Serbia. Suddenly, at the beginning of September, they say that if extraordinary parliamentary elections are not called, there will be chaos, civil disobedience and the blocking of institutions. So, everything is the opposite of what they said in August, July and June this year. We see that the opposition cannot decide what it wants. But there is one clear reason why this is so: decisions are not made here, but in some other centers of power, and they are only communicated to our opposition, both left and right. Then they start causing chaos in the Republic of Serbia," said Ana Brnabić, being hosted on Radio and Television of Serbia.



She added that RTS also backed down a little under the pressure of the opposition, stating that the Serbian Progressive Party is always ready for elections and that she, as Prime Minister, from her position, absolutely thinks that it is in the interest of the elections to be held as soon as possible. "We will fight for everything that means a better quality of life for citizens and we will continue as we started," concluded Brnabić.



Prime Minister stated that she will talk with the Minister of Internal and Foreign Trade, Tomislav Momirović, and representatives of the Serbian Chamber of Commerce about additional ways to help citizens with the lowest incomes, after 20 selected food items and products will be available in all food chains at lower prices, starting from tomorrow. Brnabić pointed out that it is important that inflation comes under control and that it now stands at 11.5%, and she particularly welcomed the decision of the National Bank of Serbia to limit the interest rate for housing loans with variable interest rates used by citizens.



"Many thanks to the NBS for the adopted measure. I think it is very good for all citizens and will affect better purchasing power. We are moving towards bringing inflation completely under control. Regardless, we have a real increase in salaries and pensions, and they are currently swelling from inflation. Anyone who says that inflation 'eats' these increases is not telling the truth," said Brnabić.