Politics Vučić tonight with the basketball players of Serbia President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will receive at 19:00 the basketball team of Serbia, which won the silver medal at the World Championship Source: Tanjug Tuesday, September 12, 2023 | 09:35

Vučić will receive the basketball players in the building of the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic, announced the Office for Media Relations of the President of the Republic of Serbia.