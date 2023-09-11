Politics Vučić announced important news: By the end of the month... The summit of leaders of the Brdo - Brioni process is being held in Skopje today, and the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, addressed the occasion. Source: B92 Monday, September 11, 2023 | 15:05 Tweet Share Foto: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

At the very beginning, Vučić thanked the hosts and pointed out that there were no arguments and fights today.



"We had a meeting today. I am grateful to the presidents of North Macedonia, Slovenia and Croatia. We talked about the European future. There were no arguments and fights since Pristina and we left our problems for Thursday and Brussels," said Vučić.



He said that they discussed economic opportunities and how and what to do.



"Oil is rising, it hasn't been this high for a year, I'm afraid it will continue to rise. We'll see how things go. We have a busy week ahead, going to Hungary, Brussels, then in six or seven days to New York. It will be many interesting topics," he said. As he said, most of the talk was about the relationship of the Western Balkans region towards the EU and what we could ask for. "Membership of the countries from the Western Balkans in the EU by 2030 are nice wishes, but who am I to destroy the optimism and ambitions of others," he said. Answering questions from journalists, Vučić referred to Kurti's statement.



"Regarding the first question, it is interesting to me how some people think that it is possible that they have the right to ask third parties to apply the whip against a sovereign country, especially when you violate the UN charter. Because it is so "strong", and it would determine the fate of all the nations in Europe, of course the Serbian one, I don't understand why you don't use that whip," said Vučić.

EU membership

Vučić said that it is always good to talk, but not to expect too much from today's decisions.



He pointed out that there will be concrete decisions for Ukraine and that they will get a date for joining the EU, and we from the Balkans, as it happens. He said that he does not expect that Serbia will soon enter the European Union, although many claim otherwise. "I'm a political veteran, wolf. I can't believe that we will enter the EU in 2026, they won't accept us either in 2027 or 2028, and we're not going to lie to the people either because of the elections or for any other reasons." He pointed out that we are on the European path, and that we are developing at a sufficient speed. He also said that the behavior of the opposition is a reflection of what they would do if they had a political majority.



"We are on the European road, still, we have to do many more things. For us, the key question is whether we are developing at a sufficient speed or not, that is important. For four and a half months, demonstrations have been going on in which the laws of our country are brutally violated, such as bans on crossing international roads, and we didn't intervene, we didn't use a single stick. I'm talking here about true democracy, that we respect the right of the political minority, even when they jump on the benches in the Parliament, when they talk nonsense, to show what they know and what would they do if they had the majority. The European Union will not accept us soon," he stated.

Meeting in Brussels

He stated that he expected the meeting in Brussels to be difficult.



"I expect that it will be difficult, none of them were easy and that's not because we are talking to Kurti, but because we are talking to the representatives of Brussels, and they will always support the independence of Kosovo, in one way or another".