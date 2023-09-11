Politics Summit of the Brdo-Brioni process, Vučić among the participants A summit of leaders of the Brdo - Brioni process is being held in Skopje today. Source: Tanjug Monday, September 11, 2023 | 10:03 Tweet Share Foto: Printskrin/buducnostsrbijeav

The meeting will be hosted by the president of North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski, together with the presidents of the initiators of the process, Croatia and Slovenia, Zoran Milanović and Nataša Pirc Musar.



The participation of the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, the President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatović, the President of Albania, Bajram Begaj, the members of the Tripartite Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Željko Komšić, Denis Bećirović and Željka Cvijanović, and the president of the temporary institutions in Pristina, Vjosa Osmani, were announced at the summit.



A plenary session is scheduled for today, followed by a press conference of the summit host and statements by officials, after which the talks will continue at a working lunch and bilateral meetings.



The Brdo-Brioni initiative was created in 2010 when the then Slovenian and Croatian prime ministers Borut Pahor and Jadranka Kosor, after signing an arbitration agreement between the two countries, wanted to set an example for the leaders of the Western Balkans and encourage them to resolve bilateral issues and increase the pace of integration in EU.



Since 2013, the meetings within the Brdo-Brioni Process have been held every year, and the gatherings of regional leaders were joined by special guests, including the former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, former President of Austria Heinz Fischer, President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, his Italian colleague Sergio Mattarella, the current president of the USA, then vice president Joseph Biden, as well as representatives of European institutions.



Last year, the summit was held on Brdo near Kranj, when the leaders of the countries of the Western Balkans, instead of a declaration, adopted conclusions in the form of a six-point document, the main message of which is to reaffirm support for the acceleration of the European path of the Western Balkans.



Last year, the gathering was not attended by EU representatives and there were no special guests.



In Skopje, due to the presence of the highest officials of the countries of the region, the so-called first level of security has been determined, which, among other things, includes a special traffic regime.