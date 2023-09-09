Politics Vučić at the promotion of the youngest officers: "Big burden on your shoulders" VIDEO The ceremony started during which 175 cadets of Military Academy and the Medical Faculty of Military Medical Academy will be promoted to the first officer rank. Source: B92, Tanjug Saturday, September 9, 2023 | 12:40 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ TARA RADOVANOVIĆ/ bg

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, arrived at the ceremony, accompanied by the head of the Military Academy, prof. Ph.D. Colonel Srdjan Blagojević handed over the report in front of the lined-up echelons of the Military Academy.

President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, addressed the youngest officers:



"Dear dignitaries, Duke Mišić said a long time ago that in war it is easy to lose the head but also the face. Today I will speak from the heart and not from the head, knowing the burden you have ahead of you. I am addressing you knowing the challenges we are facing. It is beautiful and honorable to be a soldier and serve your country, but that job will not be easy for you. Thank you for taking that job seriously and responsibly. Thank you that it was not difficult for you, even in the rain, sun and snow, you complete your tasks and put your country before yourself. When I say difficult time and the burden on your shoulders, I mean the situation in the world and the region, for which we are not to blame. There are no guarantees that we'll have a better time, unfortunately. No matter that the standard of living of the soldiers is better and that your parents don't have to worry about whether you'll be a tenant or not. We'll solve all the problems. But you have to know, we have to be at all times ready to protect our country. It's not easy for us to arm you because we can't take weapons from the East because the West doesn't allow it, and when we want to buy weapons from the West, they ask what you want it for. In the region, you can hear how they would like to see Serbia as weak as possible. It is never a problem when others arm themselves, but it is when Serbia wants to be a deterrent. We will keep the peace, we must not show weakness, we will continue to develop our industry and be on our own. Take my word for it, we will be even stronger. Because there is no greater weapon than such smart people. Long live Serbian Army, long live Serbia!" said Vučić.

Vučić presented the best cadets with the saber

To the most successful cadets, including Djordje Pešić, Viktor Teodosić, Milica Marinković, Dijana Djokić, the Supreme Commander and President Vučić handed over officer's sabers with a dedication.



"The opportunity to address you is both an honor and a responsibility. We, the officers of the Serbian Armed Forces, learn from the first step how to carry the biggest burden. On behalf of the entire class, I say, it was a pleasure to walk this path," said the first in the rank Djordje Pešić, adding that "they are prepared to give all they have for the motherland".



148 cadets of the 143rd and 144th classes of the Military Academy are graduating from the Military Academy, among whom are 10 cadets from the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina and two cadets from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Srpska.



27 young men and women from the 9th class of the Faculty of Medicine of the VMA are graduating from the Faculty of Medicine of the VMA.



According to the ceremony protocol, the best cadets - Djordje Pešić, Viktor Teodosić, Milica Marinković and Dijana Djokić - were presented with sabers with a dedication.



The program of the ceremony will be enhanced by the airstrikes of the Serbian Armed Forces, as well as the performances of the Artistic Ensemble of the Ministry of Defense "Stanislav Binički" and the Representative Orchestra of the Guard.



During the event, until 2:30 p.m., traffic will be stopped in front of the House of the National Assembly and in the surrounding streets.