Politics Vučić: The problems are piling up Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić addresses the public. Friday, September 8, 2023 | 13:53

At the very beginning, Vučić congratulated Serbian basketball players for reaching the finals of the World Championship in Manila.



After the good news, he referred to the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, and said that he would travel to Brussels on Wednesday or Thursday for talks with the Pristina delegation.



Vučić pointed out that dialogue is very important for us, but that problems are piling up.



"That is the only way to solve problems, and problems are piling up. The day after the NATO Secretary General said that he expects significant consultations for any actions of the KBS that could affect security in Kosovo, Kosovo police officers entered the Lola factory. There is no one there, but it was another way to prove that their power has no limits," said Vučić.



As he said, they continued to arrest Serbs for some old crimes. According to him, 401 attacks have taken place since Kurti took over power. There were 15 attacks on children and attempts to prevent the health system from functioning. There were also attacks on religious buildings, and there were a total of 41 escalating attacks directed by Kurti.



He also stated that in the meantime we have shown good will and talked with the Serbs regarding the Kosovo elections. However, the President of Serbia pointed out that there are no negotiations or talks for the Serbs to leave their homes. He also said that there is a lack of supplies in the health institutions of Kosovo and Metohija, and he pointed out that Albin Kurti's system does not deal with anything else but the mistreatment of Serbs.



"I don't have to explain to anyone that our hands are pretty much tied, but that we continue to find a solution in a peaceful way," he said.

He reminded that Blinken condemned Pristina's intentions to confiscate and expropriate Serbian land, but that the Kosovo police did not pay any attention to it.



"One of the big causes and attacks is certainly the Community of Serbian Municipalities, but also the health situation," Vučić said, adding that it is important to find a way to deliver medicines to Kosovo and Macedonia, so that the hospitals in Kosovska Mitrovica and Gračanica be provided with everything necessary.



He also pointed out that the end of supplies of food and necessities is nearing, and that Serbia will do its best to preserve peace. He announced a visit to Skopje, then a trip to Hungary, and then a trip to New York for an important session of the UN General Assembly, where he, together with many officials from around the world, will try to present Serbia in a dignified and responsible manner. He pointed out that Serbia did not undertake any measures on the ground that would lead to conflict or any escalation.



"My request for the representatives of the UN and the USA is that they look at the situation in Kosovo and Metohija through arguments. Therefore, Serbia did not take any measures on the ground to lead to escalation, while unfortunately others did. We understand the campaigns and various political contents, but when it comes to the basic principles of the UN Charter, then all those interests cannot come first".

About the elections in Serbia

Talking about the elections, the president said that it is unusual to mention the elections when there are more important problems in the country, but he said that the government is obliged when there are certain requests for elections to be considered.