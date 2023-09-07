Politics Ćuta got mad at his colleague: "He robbed us" VIDEO Aleksandar Jovanović Ćuta spoke about the fact that MP of his parliamentary group, Djordje Miketić, stole his "Ecological Uprising" page on Facebook, Alo writes Source: Alo.rs Thursday, September 7, 2023 | 14:42 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA AĆIMOVIĆ/ nr

"Miketić became a member of the Ecological Uprising a year ago, we received him as a friend and a brother, he became the super administrator of that page and at one point he started posting slogans of the Zajedno political party on that page. After that, I realized that my colleagues and I cannot post there, we're kicked out of our house! It's kidnapping someone else's page, it doesn't work like that! You found new allies, Ponoš and Lutovac, you didn't inform us, but this is the last straw! It's so ugly."