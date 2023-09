Politics Vučić tomorrow with a delegation of the Ohio National Guard Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić will meet tomorrow in Belgrade with a delegation of the Ohio National Guard. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, September 6, 2023 | 10:09 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ/ bg

The meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. in the building of the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic, announced Office for Media Relations of the President of Serbia.