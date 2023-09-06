Politics Political agenda is the only thing opposition is interested in Part of opposition yesterday obstructed the extraordinary parliamentary session, concerning approval of additional funds for pensioners, mothers and children. Source: B92 Wednesday, September 6, 2023 | 10:02 Tweet Share

Namely, we are talking about the budget rebalancing proposal, which foresees higher pensions, as well as help for mothers and children, and considering that part of the opposition is obstructing the work of the Assembly, it is made known that these people are being deprived of the possibility of receiving that help. The session was marked by opposition violence.



At the extraordinary session yesterday, representatives of the opposition demanded an extraordinary election, which is in direct conflict with the earlier statements of the leaders of those political factions.



Namely, they said that the protests were all about a desire to change things, not coming to power.



"I said to Ana Brnabić: We are not looking for elections, this is not a fight for power," Srdjan Milivojević, representative of the Democratic Party, said earlier. The President of the Assembly, Vladimir Orlić, said that with this the opposition wants to prevent the intention to help mothers, children and pensioners. "On the agenda of our session, which is scheduled for today, is the budget rebalancing. This rebalancing will enable the increase of pensions, salaries, to pay out significant funds to help mothers and children," he said.



"To provide funds for the treatment of rare diseases and many other important things for our people. A few minutes ago, representatives of the opposition, from the parties of a former regime, addressed themselves and said that they want to prevent this, to prevent pensioners from receiving an increase in their pensions, to prevent mothers getting help," Orlić pointed out before yesterday's session.