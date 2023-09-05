Destructive behavior of the opposition: They threaten to block Parliament PHOTO/VIDEO
The fifth extraordinary session of the Serbian Parliament is being held today, where 25 items are on the agenda.Source: Kurir
Among them are the rebalancing of the budget, the election of the Minister of Economy, excise taxes, pension and disability insurance, management of companies owned by the Republic of Serbia.
President of the Assembly of Serbia, Vladimir Orlić, at the request of 104 deputies, called the fifth extraordinary session for today, starting at 10 a.m.
MPs from the opposition held a conference, here's what they're looking for
Half an hour before the start of the session, members of the opposition held a press conference in the hall of the parliament where they said that they will block the work of today's session of the Assembly until their demands are met - the holding of extraordinary parliamentary and Belgrade elections. They did not specify how they will block the work of the Assembly. The conference was held by Miroslav Aleksić, Radomir Lazović, Aleksandar Jovanović Ćuta, Marinika Tepić, Zoran Lutovac...
Part of the opposition MPs who threatened irresponsible behavior at the Assembly session, before it has even started, only makes up an eighth of the convocation of the Parliament, i.e. there are a total of 38 of them in the benches.
