Destructive behavior of the opposition: They threaten to block Parliament PHOTO/VIDEO

What is on the agenda in the Parliament today?

There are 25 items on the agenda, among which are the budget rebalancing proposal for this year and the election of Slobodan Cvetković as Minister of Economy.

At the new session, MPs will also consider the proposal for amendments to the Law on Excise Taxes and the Law on Pension and Disability Insurance, as well as the Proposal for the Law on the Management of Companies Owned by the Republic of Serbia.

Also on the agenda are amendments to the law on road traffic safety, dual education, educational inspection, the National Framework of Qualifications and amendments to the Law on Higher Education.

The Draft Law on the participation of civilians in international missions and operations outside the borders of Serbia, amendments to the Law on Culture and the Draft Law on film and other audiovisual heritage, as well as several international agreements, will also be discussed.