Politics Here's in what way N1 actually praised Vučić VIDEO In a statement for N1, economic journalist Mijat Lakićević actually acknowledged that President of Serbia leads an independent foreign policy. Source: B92 Monday, September 4, 2023 | 09:35

Namely, as stated on the X social network, despite the fact that intention of the television N1 report was to reaffirm its thesis that "Vučić sits on two chairs" - the one facing the West and the one facing the East, including the new alliance BRICS, that statement actually turned out to be the highest praise for Vučić's independent foreign policy!



"Although Serbia is not formally in BRICS, BRICS is in Serbia in many ways - we are tied to Russia for raw materials, China is a big investor and the United Arab Emirates is a big creditor!"