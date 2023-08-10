Politics President Vučić: "I am proud to see you all here – keep on dreaming and winning" Young athletes, participants of the "Srbija te zove 2023" camp from Kosovo and Metohija, Republic of Srpska, and diaspora received by President Vučić. Source: B92 Thursday, August 10, 2023 | 12:49 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ŽESTIĆ

At the beginning of his address, President Vučić thanked all those who love and respect Serbia. He stated, "The spirit of sports creates good and valuable people."

"Those who engage in sports know how to lose, but they also know how to win. That's why I ask you, young people, don't set small goals for yourselves, think about what you can do for yourselves and your families," he noted.



As he said, your dedication and commitment will always pay off. Vučić told the guests not to dream small dreams but to dream big and set high goals for themselves.



He reminded them of the upcoming Expo and said that young athletes are welcome to participate. He added that all people are welcome.



"We have announced ambitious plans, and all of you coming from all parts of the world, you are welcome, and there are many of you who can help us with the organization of Expo 2027, to explain to us what sports are and how we can connect people, to build bridges of friendship," Vučić said.



As he said, it is important for all of us that when we dream, we also realize those dreams.



Vučić also referred to Belgrade Waterfront, saying that a few years ago, it was just an idea and that many people were against it, but today it looks different; we managed to do what we planned.