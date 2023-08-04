Politics After a two-hour discussion: The hearing of Sladjan Trajković in Priština postponed The hearing at the trial of Sladjan Trajković, after a two-hour hearing before the Pristina Basic Court, was postponed to September 11. Source: Tanjug Friday, August 4, 2023 | 13:04 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ DOPISNIK KiM, fotografija niske rezolucije/ nr.

"Today's hearing was closed to the public, in my opinion, in an illegal way, and that issue will be discussed sometime, when our case will be before the Court of Appeal. In that sense, I think that today a significant violation of the procedure was committed because you denied that right to follow everything that happened in the courtroom, and the judge, on the other hand, forbade it to be discussed publicly," Trajković's lawyer Dejan Vasić told the media.



Only the family of the accused was present at the hearing.



"The fact that the trial was closed to the public indicates one fact, and that is that they do not have enough evidence, that everything is being done illegally. This is all a political issue and the only thing that is worst in all of this is that Sladjan bears the consequences, and that he is not guilty. He is still lying in their prisons without any proof. This is pure discrimination, first of Sladjan's defense, then of Sladjan himself, and it is a great injustice to us as a family," said Sladjan's wife, Suzana Trajković, pointing out that she does not expect anything good from this process, because, as she says, this is a political process.



Sladjan Trajković was accused of an alleged war crime, even though he passed all security checks before joining the Kosovo Police.



He left the police service on November 5, when all Serbs left Kosovo's institutions, and after a few days he was arrested.