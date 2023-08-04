Politics Remembrance Day for the "Storm" victims: Memorial service in the church of Saint Mark The commemoration of the Serbs who died during the "Storm" is being held in Prijedor. Source: Tanjug Friday, August 4, 2023 | 09:59 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ VLADIMIR ŠPORČIĆ/ nr

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, attends the commemoration of the Day of Remembrance of the martyred and exiled Serbs during the "Storm" operation.



According to the data of the documentation center "Veritas", during the operation of the Croatian forces, 1,960 Serbs were killed and disappeared, and at least 220,000 inhabitants of the former Republika Srpska Krajina were expelled.



In the Croatian military-police operation "Storm" in August 1995, which began on the morning of August 4, a massive military action by the armed forces of Croatia carried out aggression on the territory of the Republic of Serbian Krajina, that is, northern Dalmatia, Lika, Kordun and Banija.

Program for commemorating the Day of Remembrance for those killed in the "Storm"

11.00 - Laying of wreaths at the memorial on Petrovačka cesta



11.30 - Council for cooperation between the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska



12.35 - Statements for the media by the President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and the President of the Republic of Srpska, Milorad Dodik



19.00 - Commemoration of the Day of Remembrance of all Serbs who died and were exiled in the armed operation "Storm" - August 4, 1995, in Prijedor

Citizens light candles in front of St. Mark's Church

In Serbia, there are 24,700 people with refugee IDs

In Serbia, there are still 24,700 people from Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina who have refugee ID cards, and about 8,900 families of refugees from those republics of the former Yugoslavia still do not have a roof over their heads, although our country is actively working to help them, the commissioner for refugees and migrations of Serbia, Nataša Stanisavljević, stated today.

Šapic at the memorial service in the church of St. Mark

In the "Storm" operation, 1,861 persons of Serbian nationality were killed and disappeared

The Coordination of Serbian Associations of Families of the Missing, Murdered and Dead Persons from the former Yugoslavia recalled today, on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of the beginning of the Croatian military-police operation "Storm", i.e. the attack on Serbs in Krajina, that in that operation and immediately after it, 1,861 persons of Serbian nationality disappeared and were killed.



The Coordination of Serbian Associations of Families of Missing, Murdered and Dead Persons from the Former Yugoslavia state in a statement that of that number, 1,211 Serbian civilians were killed and disappeared, more than 60 percent of whom were over 60 years old, 548 women and 12 children.



Also, they add, more than 220,000 Serbs were permanently expelled, more than 20,000 Serb houses and buildings were set on fire, and over 40,000 Serb-owned apartments were permanently confiscated.

