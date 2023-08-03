Politics As of tomorrow... "An important step" EU special envoy for Belgrade-Pristina dialogue Miroslav Lajčak welcomed decision to reduce number of members of so-called Kosovo Police in the north of Kosovo. Source: Tanjug Thursday, August 3, 2023 | 21:41 Tweet Share Foto: TANJUG/ MARKO ĐOKOVIĆ/ bg

The EU's special envoy for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Miroslav Lajčak, welcomed the decision to reduce the number of members of the so-called Kosovo Police in the north of Kosovo.



This decision was made at a meeting of representatives of the so-called Kosovo Police, EULEX and KFOR.



"I welcome the first joint agreement between the Kosovo Police, EULEX and KFOR in Bratislava. This is an important step towards the de-escalation of tension in the north of Kosovo," Lajcak wrote on his account on the X network, formerly known as Twitter.



From the so-called Kosovo Police earlier today it was announced that at the meeting it was assessed that the security situation in and around the facilities of the northern municipalities is good.



In terms of this joint conclusion, from tomorrow the number of members of the Kosovo Police will be reduced by 25 percent in and around municipal facilities in the north," the statement said.



It is added that the teams of the Kosovo Police, together with EULEX and KFOR, will continue coordination and "undertake necessary actions in accordance with the regular assessment of the security situation" in and around municipal facilities in the north of Kosovo.



Reducing the presence of the police in the north is an obligation from the agreement between the Deputy Prime Minister of the temporary Pristina institutions, Besnik Bislimi, and the European Union envoy for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Miroslava Lajčak, in early July in Bratislava.



In addition to reducing the presence of the police, the agreement also provides for the organization of elections in four municipalities in the north of Kosovo.