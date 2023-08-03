Politics Vučić with Porfirije: Always wise and gentle words in difficult times our people face Presidents of Serbia and Republika Srpska, as well as Serbian Patriarch Porfirije, met in the Osovica monastery, located in the municipality of Srbac in the RS. Source: B92 Thursday, August 3, 2023 | 16:52 Tweet Share PrintscreenInstagram/buducnostsrbijeav

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, published a group photo in front of the Osovica Monastery.



"The always wise and gentle words of Patriarch Porfirije unite, gather and spiritually strengthen all of us who are struggling with the daily challenges and difficult trials that our nation is once again faced with. That is why we are grateful for every word and the endless patience and understanding he showed us even during this meeting and in the conversation about not easy issues, and our clergy will continue to pray for the unity of the Serbian people wherever they live. Thank you, Your Holiness", it was published with a photo on Instagram on the Buducnostsrbijeav page.