Politics Vučić arrived by helicopter: an important meeting with Dodik and the patriarch VIDEO The presidents of Serbia and Republika Srpska, as well as His Holiness Serbian Patriarch Porfirije, discuss the most important national issues. Source: B92 Thursday, August 3, 2023 | 13:53 Tweet Share Printskrin/Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

The three of them met in the Osovica monastery, which is located in the municipality of Srbac in the RS.



According to media information, the important conversation is taking place without the presence of the media, and it is planned to last until the departure for Srbac, where a tour of the newly built kindergarten is scheduled for 5 pm.



After that, Vučić announced himself on Instagram.



"I started my visit to Republika Srpska with a tour of the magnificent Osovica monastery, in the company of President Milorad Dodik and Patriarch Porfirije.



An endowment of King Dragutin Nemanjić and a witness to our difficult fate and history in this region, this monastery is the center of the gathering of the faithful and the preservation of our identity throughout the centuries. As a symbol of unity, faith, hope and strength, it is also the best place where we will start discussions about very important topics for Serbia, Republic of Srpska and all Serbs," wrote Vučić on Instagram.