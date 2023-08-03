Politics Haradinaj threatens: There will be arrests Daut Haradinaj from the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo claims that there will be arrests of officials in the government of Albin Kurti in the coming days. Source: Kosovo online Thursday, August 3, 2023 | 11:41 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Without specifying what he means, he says that he has documents that that party will deliver to the prosecution in the coming days, reports Gazeta 10.



Haradinaj also stated that some other officials were involved in the recently published agreements of the Ministry led by Rosetta Haidari.



"We will get the materials in time and offer them to the prosecution. You will witness that in the coming days there will be arrests, even at the high level of the executive power. As you saw high officials in Mitrovica, in the case of the director of the KEK, in the affair of Berishaj and Rosetta Haidari, for which I have information that more than five high-ranking officials are involved, and some are deputy ministers who have indictments ready and are just waiting for the moment of implementation," said Haradinaj.



He states that there are no untouchable people in Kosovo and that everyone should be aware that today they are in power, while tomorrow they are not.



"Everyone will face justice, especially those involved in crime and corruption. And we will not give up, as Self-Determination Movement did," he said.



Haradinaj also has objections to the account of TV Klan Kosova, but regardless, he says that the institutions should be careful what the experience with "Z-Mobile" teaches them, which ended in arbitration, and as compensation Kosovo paid about 30 million euros to that company.