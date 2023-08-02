Politics Vučić and Pendarovski: A nice game of chess PHOTO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, published a photo with the President of North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski, in which they are playing a game of chess. Source: B92 Wednesday, August 2, 2023 | 17:25 Tweet Share Printskrin: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

"We played a nice game of chess," President Vučić wrote on his official Instagram account.



Earlier today, President Vučić visited the Aleksić Winery together with the President of North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski.4



Just to recall, President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, hosted President of North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski, in Prohor Pčinjski today. The two presidents first visited the monastery of Saint Prohor of Pčinja, and then held a joint meeting, after which they said that this visit confirmed the exceptional relations that exist between the two countries.