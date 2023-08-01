Politics Vučić and Lord Peach talked President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, spoke on the phone with the UK Special Envoy for the Western Balkans, Lord Stuart Peach. Source: B92 Tuesday, August 1, 2023 | 21:40 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

President Vučić and Lord Peach exchanged opinions on current regional issues, especially Kosovo and Metohija, with the agreement to continue the conversation during the upcoming visit of the United Kingdom's special envoy to Serbia, which is expected soon, it was announced on Instagram, on the buducnostsrbijeav account.