Politics The photo clearly shows: The door was open PHOTO Opposition media reported falsehoods that their journalists were allegedly locked in the hall where Prime Minister Ana Brnabić held a press conference. Source: B92 Tuesday, August 1, 2023 | 13:48

This is the photo published by the aforementioned media.



A photo appeared in the media proving that the door was open the whole time.

The room with the door wide open is the room where the journalists were allegedly locked.