Politics EU appeals for the calling of early elections in the north of Kosovo The European Union called for early elections to be called urgently in the north of Kosovo in order to end the current crisis, "Dukagjini" reported. Source: RT.rs Tuesday, August 1, 2023 | 12:02

The portal referred to the words of an EU official that the Union is still concerned about the tensions in the north of Kosovo, and that it calls on both sides to urgently de-escalate.



"In order to end the current crisis, extraordinary elections must be called as soon as possible in all four municipalities, and organized in a comprehensive way. This means with the full and unconditional participation of Kosovo Serbs. The EU has made specific requests for de-escalation for both sides. In the declaration of June 3, which was accepted by all 27 member states, the EU made it clear that it is ready to take decisive action in the event of failure of de-escalation," an European official responded to "Dukagjini".



It is said that the EU welcomes the decision of the Kosovo government to immediately reduce the presence of police in and around municipal buildings in the north by 25 percent, as well as the commitment to further reduce the scope, after a joint security assessment by the police of Kosovo and Metohija, EULEX and, if necessary, KFOR.



It is also emphasized that the four mayors appointed in majority Serb areas should work in relocated facilities.



The EU official pointed out that it is necessary to quickly implement the Agreement on the path to normalization of relations and the Annex on its implementation, while also mentioning the establishment of the Community of Serbian Municipalities.