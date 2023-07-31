Politics The Chechens on the go; America justifies itself? Mass mobilization War in Ukraine – 523rd day. Source: B92 Monday, July 31, 2023 | 23:10 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the war is gradually returning to Russian territory, after three Ukrainian drones were shot down over Moscow.



During his visit to the city of Ivano-Frankivsk, Zelensky said that the war is gradually returning to the territory of Russia - to "its symbolic centers and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural and absolutely just process."

The US does not encourage Ukrainian attacks outside of Ukraine

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said regarding the Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow that the US does not encourage such actions by Ukraine, but does not dictate to Kyiv what to do.



"I would disagree with the interpretation of what 'symbolic centers' mean. We do not encourage or provide opportunities for strikes outside the borders of Ukraine. But, as we have said many times, it is up to Ukraine to decide how to wage war," Miller told reporters, RIA Novosti reports.



Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Sunday that the attack by Ukrainian drones was carried out at night, that the facades of two business towers in Moscow were slightly damaged, but that no one was injured.

Forcefully mobilized into the Russian army

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine estimates the number of residents of the occupied territories of Ukraine who were forcibly mobilized into the Russian army at 55-60 thousand people. This primarily concerns the residents of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine estimates the number of residents of the occupied territories of Ukraine forcibly mobilized into the Russian army at 55-60 thousand people.



This primarily concerns residents of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. pic.twitter.com/ZqK8nUvo2S — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 31, 2023

Su-25 bombers in action

In a low flight, from a low altitude, Russian pilots carried out missile airstrikes, destroying armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Su-25 attack aircraft hit enemy in special military operation zone pic.twitter.com/4szOYnzXsw — Corazón de León (@Ricardo89886956) July 31, 2023

The Chechens staged a strike

Chechen fighters carried out a "preemptive strike" on the positions of the Ukrainian army in the area of Sotnitsky Kazachok in the Kharkiv region, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on his Telegram channel.