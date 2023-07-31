Politics 0

Fire on Kosovo and Metohija; Building of the Serbian returnee family burnt down VIDEO

Returnee family Janković in Blagača, municipality of Istok, had an auxiliary building burned down, and the damage is estimated at four to five thousand euros.

Source: Tanjug
Share
Ilustracija/Foto: Jackan/Shutterstock
Ilustracija/Foto: Jackan/Shutterstock

The returnee family Janković in the village of Blagača in the municipality of Istok had an auxiliary building burned down, and the damage is estimated at four to five thousand euros.

Dušan Janković says that many things were burnt in the fire.

"There we had four kegs of brandy, a chainsaw, a barrel with oil, gasoline, artificial fertilizer, clover seeds, plastic barrels of 200 liters five pieces, a cube of boards, almost a cube of beams, all the necessary tools and many other things", he said for Radio Goraždevac.

As he said, that facility meant a lot to them because others don't have it.

The Janković family returned to the village of Blagača in 2007, and the first Serbian baby was born there two years ago.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

"Kurti is the problem..."

President of Serbian Government's Commission for Missing Persons, Veljko Odalović, said that Albin Kurti presents a problem for the international community.

Politics Thursday, July 27, 2023 11:40 Comments: 7
EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
page 1 of 32 go to page