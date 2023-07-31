Politics Fire on Kosovo and Metohija; Building of the Serbian returnee family burnt down VIDEO Returnee family Janković in Blagača, municipality of Istok, had an auxiliary building burned down, and the damage is estimated at four to five thousand euros. Source: Tanjug Monday, July 31, 2023 | 11:30 Tweet Share Ilustracija/Foto: Jackan/Shutterstock

The returnee family Janković in the village of Blagača in the municipality of Istok had an auxiliary building burned down, and the damage is estimated at four to five thousand euros.



Dušan Janković says that many things were burnt in the fire.



"There we had four kegs of brandy, a chainsaw, a barrel with oil, gasoline, artificial fertilizer, clover seeds, plastic barrels of 200 liters five pieces, a cube of boards, almost a cube of beams, all the necessary tools and many other things", he said for Radio Goraždevac.



As he said, that facility meant a lot to them because others don't have it.



The Janković family returned to the village of Blagača in 2007, and the first Serbian baby was born there two years ago.