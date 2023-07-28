Politics Another Serb in Kosovo and Metohija accused of an alleged war crime Special Prosecutor's Office of the so-called Kosovo announced that it has filed an indictment against Serb Z. A. Source: Tanjug Friday, July 28, 2023 | 16:50 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

He is suspected of having allegedly committed the criminal act of "war crime against the civilian population" during the war in Kosovo.



The announcement states that Ž. A., in collusion with other members of the Serbian police, "dressed in the uniform of the Serbian police and armed, deprived B.M. of his freedom and injured him by inhumane torture, mistreatment and causing serious physical injuries, trauma and health consequences, as well as threats to his life".



As reported by the Pristina portal Ekonomija online, Ž. A. allegedly participated in the forced expulsion and displacement of the citizens of Kamenica and that district in general.