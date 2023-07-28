Politics 0

Another Serb in Kosovo and Metohija accused of an alleged war crime

Special Prosecutor's Office of the so-called Kosovo announced that it has filed an indictment against Serb Z. A.

Source: Tanjug
Share
EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI
EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

He is suspected of having allegedly committed the criminal act of "war crime against the civilian population" during the war in Kosovo.

The announcement states that Ž. A., in collusion with other members of the Serbian police, "dressed in the uniform of the Serbian police and armed, deprived B.M. of his freedom and injured him by inhumane torture, mistreatment and causing serious physical injuries, trauma and health consequences, as well as threats to his life".

As reported by the Pristina portal Ekonomija online, Ž. A. allegedly participated in the forced expulsion and displacement of the citizens of Kamenica and that district in general.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

Vučić tomorrow on TV Prva

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić will be hosted on TV Prva on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Politics Friday, July 28, 2023 16:46 Comments: 0
FOTO TANJUG/ VLADIMIR ŠPORČIĆ/bs

"Kurti is the problem..."

President of Serbian Government's Commission for Missing Persons, Veljko Odalović, said that Albin Kurti presents a problem for the international community.

Politics Thursday, July 27, 2023 11:40 Comments: 4
EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
page 1 of 32 go to page