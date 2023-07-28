Vučić tomorrow on TV Prva
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić will be hosted on TV Prva on Saturday at 10 a.m.Source: B92
The President of Serbia will speak about important political and economic topics.
Special Prosecutor's Office of the so-called Kosovo announced that it has filed an indictment against Serb Z. A.
Members of the so-called Kosovo police continue to mistreat citizens in Kosovo, while the latest incident took place in Kosovska Mitrovica, the media reports.
Political scientist Cvijetin Milivojević during his guest appearance on N1 pointed out the hypocrisy of that television, writes "Novosti".
President of Serbian Government's Commission for Missing Persons, Veljko Odalović, said that Albin Kurti presents a problem for the international community.
Opposition politicians Dragan Djilas and Boško Obradović exchanged a series of accusations.
President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, is at Lake Oblačina with the head of the Delegation of the European Union in Serbia, Emanuele Giaufret.
Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, pointed out that the draft Law on the Management of State-Owned Enterprises is extremely good for everyone.
MPs elected Slavica Djukić Dejanović as Minister of Education by majority vote.