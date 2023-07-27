Politics Cvijetin Milivojević on N1: They are outraged that the list of children was published Political scientist Cvijetin Milivojević during his guest appearance on N1 pointed out the hypocrisy of that television, writes "Novosti". Source: Novosti Thursday, July 27, 2023 | 14:30 Tweet Share Foto: Miroslav Milic/ATAImages

When asked by the presenter of N1, "Wouldn't the Inquiry Committee put pressure to open the question of who presented the list of names of the children that the killer from Ribnikar planned to kill?", he says:



"That list is irrelevant, the parents demanded that the Inquiry Board cease its work until the end of the court process. And whoever presented the list, it was inertia, I really don't think it was a bad intention of Mr. Veselin Milić. Even those who were afraid of those details, they wanted to see the list. And why did you pass it on and release that list days after that conference," Milivojević inquired.