Politics Vučić with Giaufret at Oblačina Lake: "The true natural jewel of Southeastern Serbia" President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, is at Lake Oblačina with the head of the Delegation of the European Union in Serbia, Emanuele Giaufret. Source: B92 Wednesday, July 26, 2023 | 13:45

"I showed our friend Giaufret Oblačina Lake, one of the true natural jewels of southeastern Serbia, which in terms of beauty does not lag behind some fashionable lakes in Europe.



I mentioned that, with certain investments, this place can shine in its full glory, which would attract a large number of discerning tourists and lovers of almost untouched nature. I believe that together we will manage to arrange this hidden beauty of our Serbia," Vučić announced on his Instagram account.