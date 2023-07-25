Politics "Kurti is afraid" Chairman of the Alliance for the Future of Kosova, Ramush Haradinaj, said that Albin Kurti was afraid that he was next on the list for US sanctions. Source: Kosovo online Tuesday, July 25, 2023 | 09:30 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

"I believe that after the introduction of sanctions against Vulin, Kurti was afraid that he was next. If it weren't for that, Kurti would still be performing stunts in the north, causing problems and incidents," said Haradinaj.



He added that Kurti knows that he will be sanctioned if he continues with such reckless behavior.



"Kurti knows that he will be heavily sanctioned if he continues with his destabilizing, unnecessary behavior. The British Ambassador, who is a great friend of Kosovo, said that he does not understand the purpose of special units in municipal buildings. They will not allow this kind of behavior," added Haradinaj.