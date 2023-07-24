Politics Vučić organized reception for Serbian children from the region: ''This is your home'' Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić received Serbian children from the region in the building of the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic. Source: B92 Monday, July 24, 2023 | 10:49 Tweet Share Printskrin/Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

"Thank you very much for being here today, this is your home and you are not guests here, you are on your own. This is your country and it will always welcome you with open arms," Vučić said.



He told the children that it is up to them to play, learn and love their country, and that the state will do everything to provide them with the best living conditions.



In a conversation with the children, Vučić learned that they liked the Saint Sava temple the most during their tour of Belgrade.

"I invite you to come to Belgrade as often as possible... We Serbs are one people no matter where we live and the most important thing is to preserve our language, alphabet and culture. The next time we meet in another place, let's visit Belgrade Waterfront, let me show you, let me explain how it used to look, that we had big dreams and that we made those dreams come true. So that you can see that you too can have big dreams and that you can build Serbia in every sense," he said.



At the end, he once again repeated to the children that they are not guests in Belgrade and that it is their home.



Vučić received drawings as a gift from the children, while they were also presented with gifts at the end of the reception.