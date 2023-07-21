Politics 0

Kurti's terror continues: Another Serb detained in Jarinje

At the administrative crossing of Jarinje, members of the Kosovo police detained another Serb today, B. L. from Leposavic, Kosovo Online learns.

As Kosovo Online writes, 34-year-old B. L. is currently in Jarinje and has not received information about why he was detained.

He was returning by car from central Serbia to Leposavic with his girlfriend, a friend and his three minor children.

After the arrest, members of the Kosovo Police escorted B.L. to the police station in South Mitrovica.

