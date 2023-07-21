Politics Kurti's terror continues: Another Serb detained in Jarinje At the administrative crossing of Jarinje, members of the Kosovo police detained another Serb today, B. L. from Leposavic, Kosovo Online learns. Source: Kosovo online Friday, July 21, 2023 | 14:23 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/DJORDJE SAVIC

As Kosovo Online writes, 34-year-old B. L. is currently in Jarinje and has not received information about why he was detained.



He was returning by car from central Serbia to Leposavic with his girlfriend, a friend and his three minor children.



After the arrest, members of the Kosovo Police escorted B.L. to the police station in South Mitrovica.