Vučić, Dodik and the patriarch discussed key issues for Serbia PHOTO The meeting between President Vučić, head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Porfirije, and President of the Republic of Srpska, Milorad Dodik, started. Source: Tanjug Thursday, July 20, 2023 | 14:00

The meeting is being held in Villa Mir in Belgrade, behind closed doors.



Before the patriarch's arrival, the two presidents Vučić and Dodik discussed the situation in the region and the upcoming important meetings of the delegations of the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska.



As Vučić stated on Instagram, on the "Buducnostsrbijeav" profile, they also agreed to organize a meeting of all state authorities of Serbia and Srpska on the territory of the Republic of Srpska as soon as possible.



Vučić wrote on his Instagram profile that he discussed all key national issues for the Serbian people.



"Important joint meetings were agreed in the near future on the territory of Republika Srpska, and Patriarch Porfirije and I accepted President Dodik's proposal that the commemoration of the Day of Remembrance of all the Serbs who suffered and were exiled in the armed action "Storm" be held in Prijedor on August 4," wrote Vučić.